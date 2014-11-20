MILAN Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will set the final price for its sale of shares in Spanish subsidiary Endesa (ELE.MC) at 13.5 euros (11 pounds) each, two sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Enel is selling up to 22 percent of Endesa as part of wider plans to raise more than 4 billion euros from disposals to help cut debt.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday Enel had set a price range of 13.5-13.8 euros per share for sale of the stake.

Enel was not immediately available for a comment.

