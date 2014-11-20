FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
MILAN Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will set the final price for its sale of shares in Spanish subsidiary Endesa (ELE.MC) at 13.5 euros (11 pounds) each, two sources close to the deal said on Thursday.
Enel is selling up to 22 percent of Endesa as part of wider plans to raise more than 4 billion euros from disposals to help cut debt.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday Enel had set a price range of 13.5-13.8 euros per share for sale of the stake.
Enel was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.