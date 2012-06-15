MILAN Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will sell Endesa's (ELE.MC) Irish unit to SSE (SSE.L) for 219 million pounds ($340.11 million), a further step to cut its mountain of debt.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, is targeting disposals worth around 1.8 billion euros between now and 2016 as it seeks to slash debt to 30 billion from last year's 44.6 billion.

In a statement on Friday, Enel said the sale of Endesa Ireland will have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune of around 382 million euros. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter, it said.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa, is selling assets to help offset weak power demand in its core Italian and Spanish markets as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis bites into margins.

In February it sold a 5 percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna (TRN.MI) for 178 million euros. The utility has also identified potential asset sales in Brazil and Indonesia.

Shares in Enel were up 0.83 percent at 0709 GMT, slightly outperforming the European utility index, which was up 0.48 percent .SX6P. The stock has slid around 40 percent since the start of this year on concerns weak power demand could hit profitability and add pressure to its stretched balance sheet.

In March the utility slashed its dividend policy and investments to help lower its debt burden.

In May Moody's downgraded Enel ratings to baa1.

(This story was refiled to change Scottish and Southern to SSE throughout to reflect name change)

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)