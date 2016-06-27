Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) has held discussions with private equity firms about potential asset sales as it seeks to reduce its more than $8 billion (6.07 billion pounds) debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.

Endo, which has a market capitalization of $3 billion, has been exploring several options, including an asset swap with another company, one of the people said. The discussions are at an early stage and no transaction may occur, the people cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Endo declined to comment

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)