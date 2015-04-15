People walk past the logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel at their Rome headquarter November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy's biggest utility Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) (ENEI.MI) is looking to sell its assets in Europe and Africa to raise as much as 1 billion euros (0.72 billion pounds) as its growth slows amid weak demand in Italy and Spain, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Debt-laden Enel is working to sell its upstream operations in Algeria, Egypt and Italy while also considering a sale of its renewable energy assets in Portugal, raising as much as 500 million euros ($533.45 million), Bloomberg said.

On Monday Reuters cited sources saying Enel, which aims to divest assets worth 5 billion euros ($5.33 billion) through 2019, is looking to enter the broadband telecommunications market..

In March, Enel-controlled Enel Green Power EGPW.MI sold a 49 percent stake in its North American renewable energy assets to GE Energy Financial Services.

Enel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

