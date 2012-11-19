ROME Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI) hopes to conclude renegotiating its take-or-pay deals with its three main gas suppliers by the end of the year, Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on Monday.

Enel has been in talks with its main gas supply consortia - which include BP (BP.L), Statoil (STL.OL), Algeria's Sonatrac and the Nigerian state oil company - over deals which guarantee that a buyer will pay for goods or services at a certain date even if they are not needed.

"The renegotiations are going very well. I hope we'll conclude all three this year," Conti told reporters.

