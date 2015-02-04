ROME Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) plans to take advantage of further market opportunities for debt buybacks after it repurchased 1.5 billion euros (1 billion pounds) in bonds last month as part of a swap aimed at extending the average life of its debt.

That buyback "is part of a bigger refinancing programme ... which is ongoing, and we will take advantage of every market opportunity that makes sense for us," Chief Executive Francesco Starace told reporters on the sideline of a conference.

Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, issued a 1.5 billion euro 2025 bond as part of the exchange offer - which allowed it to buy back six bonds maturing between 2016 and 2021 for a total of 1.4 billion euros.

The board has approved the issuance of a further 1 billion euros in bonds by the end of this year as part of possible debt exchange offers.

