EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
MILAN Italy's top utility Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Thursday it had renegotiated a revolving credit facility of around 9.4 billion euros (7 billion pounds), cutting its costs and extending its maturities.
Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, said the facility was not connected to its debt refinancing programme but was designed to provide flexibility in managing day-to-day cash requirements.
The facility's maturities have been extended to 2020 from April 2018, it said.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.