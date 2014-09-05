Enel SpA's new hydrogen-fuelled combined cycle power plant is pictured inside the Andrea Palladio Fusina plant in Venice July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

CERNOBBIO Italy Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will decide what to do with its stake in Spanish utility Endesa (ELE.MC) in the next 30 days and delisting the unit is one of the options, the group's CEO said on Friday.

State-controlled Enel owns 92 percent of Endesa and is looking at what to do with its stake in the group.

"The options on the table are three: increase the free float, delist the company or do nothing," Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of a meeting.

