Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
CERNOBBIO Italy Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will decide what to do with its stake in Spanish utility Endesa (ELE.MC) in the next 30 days and delisting the unit is one of the options, the group's CEO said on Friday.
State-controlled Enel owns 92 percent of Endesa and is looking at what to do with its stake in the group.
"The options on the table are three: increase the free float, delist the company or do nothing," Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of a meeting.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.