The board of Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) will name on Monday the head of its eastern European operations, Luca D'Agnese, to lead its Latin American business as chief executive of Enersis ENE.SN, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"D'Agnese, currently head of eastern Europe, will replace Luigi Ferraris as CEO of Enersis," one source said.

The second source confirmed the appointment, saying it would take place at a board meeting later on Monday.

Chile-based Enersis distributes electricity in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Brazil.

Enel has reorganised its south American business acquiring a 60.6 percent stake in Enersis from its own Spanish unity Endesa (ELE.MC) in a bid to simplify operations.

