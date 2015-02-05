People walk past the logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel at their Rome headquarter November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN Enel (ENEI.MI), one of Europe's most indebted utilities, said on Thursday its net debt at the end of 2014 fell 4.3 percent on the year to 38 billion euros (28 billion pounds) to beat expectations.

Italy's biggest utility had been guiding for net debt of 39-40 billion euros in the period while a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate pegged the number at 39.4 billion euros.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6 percent to 15.7 billion euros, Enel said in a statement presenting preliminary results.

That was above a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate consensus of 15.4 billion euros. Enel was guiding towards 15.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)