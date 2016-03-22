Enel SpA's hydrogen-fuelled combined cycle power plant is seen inside the Andrea Palladio Fusina plant in Venice, Italy in this July 12, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Tuesday it would pay a higher dividend in its 2015 results of 0.16 euros after its net profit for the year jumped more 300 percent.

The state-controlled utility had paid a dividend of 0.14 euros per share on 2014 results.

In a statement, Enel said its net profits for last year rose 325 percent to 2.196 billion euros (£1.8 billion). Last year profits slumped due to hefty writedowns on assets.

"Our 2015 results provide us with a solid foundation for further progress in the years to come. We are therefore able to confirm our financial targets for 2016," Enel CEO Francesco Starace said.

Enel reported preliminary 2015 results in February.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)