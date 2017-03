A view of Enel's power plant, built on a site of a projected nuclear plant which has not been completed, in Montalto di Castro in central Italy March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its stake in SeverEnergia to Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) for $1.8 billion.

The deal had been announced on September 24.

In October the co-owner of Russia's Novatek (NVTK.MM) said he still hoped to buy a stake in SeverEnergia.

