ROME Power producer Enel (ENEI.MI) is interested in joining a gas pipeline project to transport gas from Azerbaijan into Italy that could help diversify Europe's gas supplies.

"Enel is interested in projects that bring gas to the country," Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

Asked if such projects included the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Conti said "of course."

The TAP pipeline is one of a number of projects competing to carry gas to Europe from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field. Europe is keen on getting access to Azeri gas to help reduce dependence on existing suppliers which include Russia.

TAP -- controlled by Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), Swiss EGL EGL.S, and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas EOMGn.DE -- plans to build a 520 kilometre gas pipeline that will connect Greece with Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.

Italy had backed a rival pipeline project known as ITGI, in which Edison EDN.MI, Greece's government-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas are partners.

But that plan hit a major obstacle earlier this year when the Shah Deniz II consortium, operated by BP (BP.L), chose the TAP project as possible route to transport Azeri gas to Italy.

The Italian government and Edison have since said they remain committed to ITGI.

Another contender to boost Europe's gas supplies is the Nabucco pipeline project which would transport central Asian gas into Europe via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.

Europe's gas sector is moving towards development of integrated distribution networks aimed at increasing security of supply, diversification of sources, and flexibility.

Italy, which gets gas from North Africa and Russia and imports 90 percent its consumption, is in a strong position to play a leading role in building a gas transit network from south to north-central Europe.

A report in Italian newspaper Milano Finanza said the Italian government had asked Enel to evaluate a possible entry into TAP with a stake of around 10-15 percent.

Enel, which uses gas to fuel some of its power plants and to supply retail customers, has a series of gas contracts in place and is developing an 8-billion-cubic-metre-per-year liquefied natural gas terminal in Sicily.

