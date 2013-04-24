OSLO Environmental group Greenpeace launched a website on Wednesday seeking to attract whistleblowers from within oil companies to reveal risks with drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic.

Greenpeace wants governments to ban oil and gas firms from the fragile Arctic environment.

It urged employees of oil firms and sub-contractors to submit information to the new website (www.arctictruth.org) if they knew about serious safety issues or risks that were in the public interest.

Greenpeace said that posters advertising the new website would be on show near the London offices of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Shell, which says it puts safety first, said in February that it would not drill in Alaska's Arctic waters this year after a 2012 season that culminated in the grounding of its drillship in a storm.

Earlier this month, in another setback for Arctic drilling, ConocoPhillips shelved plans to drill exploration wells in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska next year due to regulatory uncertainties in the United States.

A retreat of Arctic ice, blamed by the U.N. panel of climate scientists on climate change, is making the region more accessible to oil and gas exploration.

