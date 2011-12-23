Gas flames are seen burning on a cooker in London February 21, 2008, in this posed picture. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Household energy bills rose 9.2 percent on average this year, by way more than inflation and even though domestic consumption levels were lower than in 2010, provisional government data showed on Thursday.

Britons paid 100 pounds more for gas and electricity this year than in 2010, with average bills costing 1,175 pounds, according to estimates published by the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

But the rise in retail prices comes despite a year-on-year drop in demand, the government said.

Britain's six major energy suppliers angered cash-strapped energy users this summer when all announced double-digit increases in energy bills, citing rises in underlying wholesale prices as the key factor.

Rising energy bills were also a major reason why UK inflation rates saw their highest year-on-year gain in three years in September at 5.2 percent.

UK wholesale energy contracts peaked in spring this year when Japan's earthquake threatened to divert liquefied natural gas supplies away from Britain and Libya's civil war led to gas pipeline export cuts to Europe.

UK spot gas prices rose 15 percent between January and March 2011, broker data showed.

But unusually mild autumn weather has since pushed gas and power prices lower again, which prompted one small energy supplier to promise price cuts from February.

The government data showed gas bills rose 9.4 percent this year to an average 720 pounds, while power bills were up 8.9 percent to 455 pounds per year.

Between January and June, domestic gas prices were the lowest in the EU15 countries and electricity prices the third lowest, the department said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)