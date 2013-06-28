LONDON British energy users paid 15 percent more for their energy bills last winter when cold weather boosted heating demand and suppliers lifted energy tariffs, the government said on Thursday.

The average electricity and gas bill rose to 969 pounds between October and March, compared with 844 pounds the previous winter, government data showed.

"The cold winter of 2012/13 caused a large increase in household energy bills compared with the previous winter, which had been comparatively mild," the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement accompanying its first quarter energy statistics.

The last winter was on average 2.5 degrees colder than the previous one, which intensified the use of gas to heat homes and office buildings.

Around 80 percent of domestic heating fuel in Britain is gas.

The number of days during which customers had to switch on the heating was also higher this winter at 61.7 days, the data showed.

Overall domestic gas use rose 21.5 percent year on year to 156.6 terawatt-hours (TWh), while electricity demand was up 2.3 percent at 34.2 TWh.

As well as higher energy usage, Britain's major energy suppliers all raised their tariffs this winter, contributing their share to the year-on-year rise in energy bills.

Consumer bodies and the government encourage users to often switch energy supplier to ensure they benefit from the best deals.

However in the first quarter of this year the switching rate dropped to the lowest since records began in 2003, the data government showed.

Consumers are often outraged about energy bill increases which are felt particularly strongly during tough economic times when disposable income is squeezed.

In comparison to the rest of Europe, UK consumers pay some of the lowest retail gas prices and average electricity prices.

