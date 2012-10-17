British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON Ten people working at Centrica's natural gas terminal in Barrow-in-Furness reported breathing difficulties due to fumes and were taken to hospital on Wednesday as a precaution, a company spokesman said.
Production at the Rampside facility, which has a capacity of 48 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, or around 10 percent of peak UK gas demand, was not impacted, a spokesman said.
He said there had not been a gas leak at the facility in Cumbria, northwest England, and the fumes were most likely to be from the exhaust stack.
"A full investigation will take place to identify the cause of the incident and appropriate authorities have been informed," he said.
Those taken to hospital were all complaining of sore throats, nausea and coughing, according to an incident statement on the National Health Service (NHS) website.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.