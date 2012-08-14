LONDON Britain's RWE npower will start commercial operations of its 2,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station at Pembroke in September, the utility said on Tuesday.

Npower had already announced that the 1 billion pound combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station would become operational during the third quarter of 2012 but had not cited a specific month.

"With the full commercial operation of our new 1 billion pounds power station in Pembrokeshire next month ... RWE npower now has the largest and most efficient fleet of flexible gas-fired power stations in the country," Volker Beckers, group CEO RWE npower said at the presentation of its second-quarter results.

RWE npower said its total UK investments had amounted to 3.42 billion pounds during the past three years.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by Jane Baird)