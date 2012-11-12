An energy saving light bulb is illuminated within a lamp shade in an office in London January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain could save electricity equal to the generation of 22 power stations by improving efficiency, the Department of Energy and Climate Changes (DECC) said on Monday as it unveiled the UK's first energy efficiency drive.

Cutting electricity consumption in British homes, businesses and factories would help the country meet greenhouse gas reduction targets and ease the need to replace ageing power stations in the coming decades.

"The UK could be saving 196 TWh (terawatt-hours) in 2020, equivalent to 22 power stations, through cost-effective investment in energy efficiency," DECC said.

The initiative includes 39 million pounds of government funding to research how British businesses and homes use energy.

The UK's efficiency strategy comes as the government readies landmark reforms governing how Britain will generate power in the coming decades and increase customer choice in the retail electricity sector.

"Using energy more wisely is absolutely vital in a world of increased pressure on resources and rising prices. Not only can energy efficiency help save money on bills and cut emissions, it can support green jobs, innovation and enterprise," Greg Barker, Britain's climate change minister, said in a statement.

The government also said on Monday it would introduce a product-labelling trial next year, along with retailer John Lewis, which will show the lifetime running costs of household appliances to encourage shoppers to choose energy efficient models.

Energy consumed by lighting, appliances and devices has risen 20 percent from a decade ago, mainly through higher demand for computer equipment, televisions and tumble dryers, government figures show.

Policymakers will also have to find new ways of cutting demand for heating from Britain's old and leaky housing stock, which was responsible for around 37 percent of Britain's non-transport emissions last year, the government-funded Energy Saving Trust told Reuters.

