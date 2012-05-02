ROME/LONDON Enel's (ENEI.MI) interest in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Italy will boost TAP's chances of being picked as the pipeline of choice, analysts said on Wednesday.

Producers in the Shah Deniz 2 field in Azerbaijan, led by BP (BP.L) and Statoil (STL.OL), plan to ship around 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year through Turkey into Europe from 2017 or 2018.

"Enel is interested in projects that bring gas to the country," Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

Asked if such projects included the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Conti said "of course."

Analysts have criticised the TAP project for its lack of Italian partners, arguing that a pipeline making landfall in Italy would never secure political backing without local involvement.

"For the Shah Deniz II partners this (Enel joining TAP) must be good news because it will likely provide more support from the Italian government, something that has been lacking so far," said Massimo Di-Odoardo, analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

A spokeswoman at TAP said "we would welcome strong companies that can add value and strengthen our concept."

The TAP pipeline is one of a number of projects competing to carry gas to Europe from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field.

Europe is keen on getting access to Azeri gas to help reduce dependence on existing suppliers which include Russia.

TAP is co-led by Statoil. Its other stakeholders are Swiss EGL EGL.S and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas EOMGn.DE.

The project plans to build a 520 km gas pipeline that will connect Greece with Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.

RIVAL PROJECTS

Italy has so far backed a rival pipeline project known as ITGI, in which Edison EDN.MI, Greece's government-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas are partners.

But that plan hit a major obstacle earlier this year when the Shah Deniz II consortium chose the TAP project as a possible route, should it decide on Italy as the destination for its gas.

The Italian government and Edison have since said they remain committed to ITGI.

Another contender is the Nabucco pipeline project, which would transport central Asian gas into Europe via Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.

But critics say that the 32 bcm Nabucco project, estimated at a development cost of over $12 billion (7 billion pounds), is too expensive and too big to be viable, and that the project must downsize if it is to be chosen.

ITALIAN GAS HUB?

Europe's gas sector is moving towards development of integrated distribution networks aimed at increasing security of supply, diversification of sources, and flexibility.

Italy, which gets gas from North Africa and Russia and imports 90 percent its consumption, is in a strong position to play a leading role in building a gas transit network from south to north-central Europe.

A report in Italian newspaper Milano Finanza said the Italian government had asked Enel to evaluate a possible entry into TAP with a stake of around 10-15 percent.

Enel, which uses gas to fuel some of its power plants and to supply retail customers, has a series of gas contracts in place and is developing an 8-billion-cubic-metre-per-year liquefied natural gas terminal in Sicily.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by David Cowell)