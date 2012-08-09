BRUSSELS/LONDON The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project said on Thursday it had reached a funding deal with companies in the Shah Deniz consortium, boosting its chance of winning the contest to transport Azeri gas to European countries.

The agreement includes an option for shareholders in the consortium that is developing Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 offshore gas field - BP (BP.L), Azeri state firm SOCAR and Total (TOTF.PA) - to take up to 50 percent equity in TAP.

Azeri fields are the most developed new sources of natural gas in Central Asia, which can provide the European Union with an alternative to Russia - supplier of around a quarter of EU gas needs.

TAP is one of two proposed pipelines short-listed by the Shah Deniz 2 gas consortium to carry 16 billion cubic metres of Azeri natural gas per year.

"The signing of this agreement is a significant vote of confidence in the quality of TAP's technical and commercial solutions from key industry players, and underpins the cooperation agreement that was signed between TAP and Shah Deniz in June," Kjetil Tungland, TAP's managing director, said in a statement.

EU energy regulation forbids a single company or consortium from owning more than 50 percent of assets in the upstream, midstream and downstream projects of a gas value chain, which means this would be the maximum share the Shah Deniz group could hold in TAP.

While declining to say how much money was involved, TAP said the funding would contribute towards work leading up to the final routing decision, which it said was expected in 2013. SOCAR previously said it could decide earlier.

RIVAL PROJECT

TAP would take a route through Albania and Greece into Italy, and analysts say it will need to sign up an Italian energy company in order to be successful.

Italy's ENEL (ENEI.MI) has said it may be interested in joining TAP but has yet to agree on a firm offer.

The rival Nabucco West project would ship gas from Turkey's western border into the Baumgarten hub in Austria.

The Shah Deniz consortium has said it would like to hold stakes in all aspects of the Azeri gas project.

It is not yet a partner in Nabucco West, but BP said it was aiming for a stake in this pipeline too, should it be chosen.

"Our aim is to be involved in all aspects of the project so the aim is to be involved in Nabucco and TANAP as well, and this is still being negotiated," BP spokesman Toby Odone said.

The European Commission was long regarded as a supporter of the "Nabucco classic" project, which would have carried gas all the way from Azerbaijan through Turkey and into the European Union, but the project was deemed too expensive to be viable.

The downsized Nabucco West pipeline, like TAP, would connect to another link across Turkey. Turkey and Azerbaijan have committed to the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to ship Azeri gas to the EU border.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, now says it does not favour any project or route over another as long as it carries Azeri gas, which would help to guarantee security of supply by reducing EU dependence on Russia.

TAP's shareholders are EGL EGLGF.PK of Switzerland (42.5 percent), Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent) (EONGn.DE).

Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG (OMVV.VI), Germany's RWE AG (RWEG.DE), Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz ROTGN.BX.

(Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane Baird)