LONDON Oct 18 The British government appeared to backtrack on Thursday after Prime Minister David Cameron told the House of Commons energy suppliers would be forced to provide customers with their cheapest tariffs.

Energy Minister John Hayes, called to an urgent questions session at the House of Commons by the opposition Labour Party, said the government was only considering introducing such a law.

"The government is considering this policy as part of inclusion in the Bill," Hayes told the House of Commons, referring to an energy bill due in November.

Cameron's comments on Wednesday were stronger and followed energy suppliers including British Gas and RWE npower boosting tariffs on retail gas and electricity prices for the coming winter season.

"I can announce that we will be legislating so that energy companies have to give the lowest tariff to their customers," Cameron had told parliament.

The opposition accused Cameron of throwing policy into disarray and questioned whether such legislation was in the works.

"It is another shambles and the prime minister is at the heart of this, because he put this policy out there and everyone is running around now to redefine it," Shadow Energy Secretary Caroline Flint told BBC TV.

"There was nothing in the white paper from the government on this, there was nothing in the draft bill on this, and now they are trying to cobble together energy policy," Flint said, adding Cameron should admit it was a "slip of the tongue".

TARIFF CONFUSION

The prime minister's spokeswoman sidestepped questions about whether he had misspoken, but said details of the policy would be provided in the pending energy bill setting out the legislation.

She appeared to soften the prime minister's message when she said the government would be requiring companies to offer the lowest tariffs, which is in line with a policy announced in April.

"At the moment people take advantage of the lowest tariffs by switching from supplier to supplier, but only very few people do that," she said.

"The proposals that we are going to bring forward is about encouraging more competition between companies and it is getting the market working for all consumers, rather than just a small minority who currently switch," she said.

Energy Secretary Edward Davey in a speech on Thursday said prices would come down as a result of the government's energy reform bill.

The Electricity Market Reform Bill aims to spur the 110 billion pounds of investment government says is needed to build low-carbon electricity generation such as wind and nuclear plants to replace Britain's aging energy plants.

"Our reforms will stabilise consumer prices. We will shift decisively away from how volatile global prices affect the consumer price," Davey said. "I think we need to strengthen the competition in energy markets and the wholesale markets and I think that is what the prime minister is talking about."

Britain's cheapest electricity tariffs are often given to consumers who sign up online and pay by direct debit.

Consumer group uSwitch said Cameron's plan could backfire by actually removing choice and make bills more expensive if these discounts are removed.

Utility SSE said on Wednesday the policy would end differential pricing practiced by some suppliers.