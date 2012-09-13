BAGHDAD Iraq's central government and the country's autonomous Kurdistan agreed to end an oil payment dispute after Kurdistan pledged to continue exports and Baghdad said it would pay foreign companies working there, a senior Iraqi official said on Thursday.

Kurdistan will continue to pump its share of national oil exports, currently around 120,000 barrels per day, and increase output to 200,000 bpd, Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish's office said in a statement.

Kurdistan in April halted shipments of its oil in protest over what it said were payments due from the central government to companies working in the Kurdish region. It restarted shipments later, but said it would cut them off again by September 15 if there was no agreement on payment.

