LONDON Oil prices will weaken only slightly and hover above $100 a barrel next year, despite fears of a global economic recession and a steep fall in demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Forecasts in a poll of 32 analysts showed Brent crude averaging $106.80 a barrel next year, down from a forecast of $107.90 a barrel in last month's poll. It was a third consecutive month of downward price revision by analysts.

U.S. light crude oil, also known as West Texas Intermediate WTI.L, will average $92.60 a barrel in 2012, down from the August forecast of $96.30 a barrel.

Despite the cuts to the forecasts, 22 of the 32 analysts still expected Brent futures to price at $100 a barrel or above next year -- with commodities heavyweight Goldman Sachs still sticking to its $130 forecast -- highlighting a reticence towards sharp downgrades even in a pervasively bearish atmosphere.

September marks the third consecutive month of Brent forecast downgrades by analysts and follows a correction in Brent prices last week as heightened fears of a recession sparked a widespread market rout.

Brent futures fell to six-week lows of $103.97 a barrel by the market close on Friday, having started the week at around $111 a barrel.

"We continue to believe that the underlying fundamentals of global oil demand have been eroded in the short term by the deterioration in economic performance and the potential for slower economic growth to persist into 2012," Adam Sieminski from Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The OECD warned at the start of September that the outlook for the global economy has worsened over the past three months.

A deterioration in world GDP growth below 3 percent will trigger a more sustained decline in commodity prices, according to Sieminski, with Brent and copper the most vulnerable.

Governments worldwide have warned Europe to act decisively to tame a burgeoning credit crisis that threatens to destabilise the global financial system.

"The factors that we had thought would undermine oil prices over the course of the year have been gradually falling into place -- namely slower growth both in advanced and emerging economies, a reduction in Middle East risks, increased nervousness in global financial markets and a partial recovery in the dollar," Julian Jessop from Capital Economics said.

"In the short term, oil, like other assets, is caught in the throes of Europe's fiscal crisis and staring down the barrel of another unctuous U.S. budget vote," CIBC analysts said in a note.

Despite the downward revisions to next year's Brent forecast, continued disruption and loading delays on North Sea fields will lend some support to prices.

"In the short term, high Brent prices in backwardation reflect a tight physical market in Europe: unexpected maintenance at some large fields and refiners drawing stocks after the losses of Libyan supplies have contributed to the tightening of European prompt supplies," Credit Agricole CIB's analyst Christophe Barret said.

LIBYAN RETURN

Away from the financial turmoil and weakening demand, crude prices could also come under pressure as Libya restarts production of its sought-after light sweet crude.

"We expect crude prices to fall in line with slackening OECD demand amid an emerging recession, (while) supply-side pressure will come from the return of Libyan crude", Vienna-based JBC Energy consultants said.

The political premium linked to the oil outages in Libya will fade away as production resumes, erasing $10-$20 off the price of a barrel of Brent, according to different estimates offered at the start of the conflict.

A source in the country's National Oil Corporation told Reuters that around 500,000 barrels per day or nearly a third of pre-war output will return by early October.

"Given lower consumption forecasts and the likelihood that Libyan output will be restored over the next two years, the deficit in the market will be eroded," Caroline Bain from Economist Intelligence Unit said.

"The improved supply picture coupled with a somewhat stronger US dollar and as the prospect of further quantitative easing in the US fades, oil prices will fall in 2012-13."

Looking ahead to 2013, the analysts polled expect Brent prices to average $110.40 a barrel, unchanged from the previous month's forecast; while U.S. light crude is seen at $99.50 a barrel from $102.30 a barrel in the August poll.

(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Polling by Bangalore Unit; Editing by Jane Baird)