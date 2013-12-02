LONDON Dec 2 British energy supplier SSE said on Monday it plans to reduce its household power and gas bills by around 4 percent following a government announcement to reduce the costs to consumers of some "green" levies.

"The overall impact of the proposed changes, including the rebate which is expected to apply in Autumn 2014, should lead to a typical dual fuel customer benefiting by around 4 percent," the company said in a statement.

SSE said it would reduce household energy prices before the end of the fiscal year.