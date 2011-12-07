LONDON/WARSAW Poland and the Ukraine aim to spearhead Europe's shale gas development and wean themselves off of Russian gas but Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) could stall the plan unless regulations are changed on pipeline access.

Most gas for export in Poland runs through the Yamal pipeline, jointly controlled by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom and Polish national gas company PGNiG PGNI.WA.

The trouble for shale gas developers, say analysts, is that neither has an incentive to yield capacity to potential new market entrants, and that spells trouble for shale firms wanting to ship their gas to customers.

"If you discover shale gas in the U.S., you immediately have access to a competitive pipeline market to ship your gas to the customer," said Jeff Makholm, senior vice president of U.S. energy consultancy Nera. "In Europe, that's not the case."

For Gazprom, the concern is a European shale gas industry at its doorstep which will force it to reduce the gas export rates to Europe which make up around 80 percent of its revenues.

"Shale's impact in Europe will take around a decade to come into effect but will then force Russia to accept lower prices for its gas," said Chris Faulkner, chief executive of U.S. energy company Breitling Oil and Gas.

"(It will also ) allow a higher portion of its sales to Europe to be indexed to spot markets or regional hubs."

Around 40 percent of Europe's gas imports come from Russia and according to French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), oil-indexation represents up to 69 percent of the pricing.

That indexing has hurt European gas companies tied into long-term deals with suppliers such as Gazprom or Statoil (STL.OL) linked to oil prices while being forced to sell gas at lower retail prices linked to the freely traded spot market.

Top 20 recoverable shale gas resources by country:

Baker Hughes map of European shale reserves:

TOP MAJORS

Poland and Ukraine are particularly dependent on Russian gas imports, with coal-reliant Poland, facing tough new EU carbon guidelines, receiving 10 out of 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year from Russia.

Ukraine, which has had frequent gas supply and transit rows with Russia, consumes even more, with 40 bcm of its total consumption of about 60 bcm of gas per year imported from Russia.

Their shale gas reserves have drawn a flurry of mainly foreign investors such as oil majors Chevron and Exxon (XOM.N) who have the expertise and technology needed to extract the hard-to-reach gas buried beneath layers of rock.

Poland and Ukraine have estimated reserves of 187 trillion cubic feet (tcf) and 42 tcf respectively, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA.L.

"Poland has the best geology in Europe for shale gas," said Breitling's Faulkner. He expects shale gas to take around 10 years to impact Europe's energy market.

John Buggenhagen, exploration director at San Leon Energy, sees shale also as a game-changer for Poland provided officials can create an investment-friendly environment for exploration and drilling.

"The upside is tremendous but it is not going to happen overnight," he told a conference in Warsaw. "Unconventional gas production in Poland will change the energy balance of Poland and Europe. The question is when?"

In Ukraine, state energy firm Naftogaz aims to produce "4 to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of shale gas per year by 2020," Vadim Chuprun, deputy head of Naftogaz, said last month.

Fellow former Soviet-bloc nations Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania are also exploring potential shale development.

PROPERTY RIGHTS

Another key obstacle preventing a speedy development of Europe's shale gas industry is property rights.

While private land owners in the U.S. generally also own commercial rights to minerals on their property, this is not usually the case in Europe.

"The American land owner will tell an energy company to come on its land, drill, and write a fat cheque," Breitling's Faulkner said.

"In Europe it is usually the crown or the state that owns the mineral rights so long-term bounties can't be reaped by private land owners there."

Yet exploration companies say the Polish government has been keen to attract investment, money that not only helps boost the country's energy security but also its state coffers.

"During recent parliamentary elections not one party campaigned against shale gas development," said Patrycja Kujawa, business development and commercialisation manager at LNG Energy.

EAST TRUMPS WEST

In western Europe, some promising fields have been identified in Britain, but on a much smaller scale than in central and eastern Europe. And in France, which may have up to 200 tcf of shale gas reserves, the government has put a moratorium on exploration.

Yet Europe's reserves are dwarfed by the nearly 900 tcf in the United States and over 1,000 tcf in China, the countries with the biggest reserves, according to the EIA.

Shale gas accounts for a quarter of all U.S. gas production, and the EIA expects this proportion to double by 2035.

"EU shale gas deposits certainly have the potential to contribute meaningfully to indigenous production over the next 10-20 years," Deutsche Bank said in a research note. "But we do not expect the impact of shale gas production on EU gas prices to be anywhere near as great as has been the case with U.S. shale gas."

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; editing by Jason Neely)