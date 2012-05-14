LONDON Geneva-based energy trading house Mercuria is looking to buy into liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets in order to benefit from large gas trading opportunities that are developing between North America, Europe and Asia.

Speaking at the Reuters Energy and Environment Summit, Mercuria's co-founder and Head of Global Trading, Daniel Jaeggi, said the company was looking to invest in LNG terminal assets.

"Arbitrage is hugely open and we are attracted by the opportunity, but gas is not an easily arbitrageable commodity as you need access to liquefaction and regasification infrastructure, but we are currently looking at two or three opportunities in this area," Jaeggi said.

European wholesale gas traded as LNG is currently around twice as expensive as in North America, and Asian gas costs about three times as much as in the United States.

American gas prices have dropped sharply in the U.S. after shale gas exploration opened up vast new and formerly inaccessible reserves.

In Asia, booming demand in emerging markets China and India, as well as soaring demand in Japan following the shutdown of the majority of its nuclear power generation after the reactor meltdown at Fukushima in 2011, have lead to Asian LNG prices soaring.

MEDITERRANEAN GAS TO IMPACT EUROPE

Although Europe has large amounts of conventional gas resources available, declining production in the North Sea has led to rising dependency on LNG imports, also pushing up prices there.

But Jaeggi said that recently discovered large gas fields in Israeli and Cypriot waters were "extremely relevant" and that they would impact Europe's gas markets.

"Despite the complications around it, there will be ways to get that gas to market, and I would expect that the relationship between oil and gas will loosen."

Some analysts say that total offshore gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea could exceed 100 trillion cubic feet, enough to supply Britain - the European Union's biggest gas consumer - for almost 30 years.

This potential gas bonanza has prompted interest in exploration on the part of other countries including Egypt, Lebanon and Turkey, potentially sparking maritime border disputes with Israel or Cyprus.

So far, most of Europe's gas is supplied by Russia and Norway, who largely sell their gas on an oil price related formula in long-term contracts.

"The price advantage (of oil-linked gas contracts) is likely to erode as new gas sources that aren't linked to the oil market come to the market," Jaeggi said.

As a result of the Mediterranean gas finds, Europe is likely to see an abundance of conventional gas in the coming years, challenging the need to develop an expensive unconventional gas sector, Andrew Moorfield, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Energy at Canada's Scotiabank told Reuters at the same summit.

"Europe is going to have an abundance of conventional gas sources, with Norway, Russia, Qatar and the Mediterranean all available in close proximity," he said. "All you need is a pipeline, a tested and mature technology."

Moorfield said that the glut in conventional gas supplies meant that Europe's reliance on gas would increase while its dependency on oil would fall.

"Europe will have an abundance of conventional gas and that will shift it from an oil to a gas driven economy, and this also plays into the hands of countries like Germany with its nuclear exit and renewables expansion plans."

Because renewable power supplies rely heavily on weather conditions, it requires back up from other fuels and many analysts say that there is enough gas available for gas power plants to fulfil that role instead of controversial nuclear power or more polluting coal-fired power generation.

But Moorfield also said that Europe's conventional gas glut made, along with regulatory and environmental problems, a significant development of shale gas exploration more unlikely.

"Europe has such significant conventional gas resources that the entire European shale argument is challenged," he said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)