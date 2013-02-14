LONDON France's Total (TOTF.PA) expects to receive a letter from Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) soon that will allow it to restart the Elgin gas platform that was shut last year following a leak, the company said on Thursday.

The company's chief executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters on Thursday that he hoped to receive a letter of clearance from the HSE "in the next days," adding that he hoped the facility could restart very soon.

"HSE has received the safety case (from Total) and is considering its response," a spokesman for Britain's Health and Safety Executive said.

Patrice de Vivies, Chairman of Total Holdings UK, said that the company expected the Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field to produce 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2015, and raise output to 150,000 boe by 2016.

De Vivies said the Elgin corrosion problem was due to a reaction between the bromide chemical compound used in the fluid to complete the well, and the grease in the pipe.

The corroded pipe then broke under pressure. He said it was a "unique" occurrence but that "we will be much more conservative in future in the pressures we can meet from the well."

The Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field lies off the coast of Scotland in the North Sea, and it was shut in 2012 following a gas leak on its Elgin platform.

