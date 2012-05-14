LONDON The head of Britain's banking lobby group is to join a new trade association for the UK energy sector when she steps down from the British Bankers' Assocation (BBA) at the end of July after five "hairy" years.

Angela Knight said in April she planned to leave the BBA, and Energy UK said on Monday she would join them as chief executive in the summer.

Energy UK was formed in April, representing 70 companies, from small electricity generators and energy services companies to large utilities. Knight said Energy UK needed to help investor confidence in Britain and improve the industry's reputation.

The former politician was often outspoken in her five years as BBA CEO, when she has had to defend banks over pay, taxpayer bailouts and the mis-selling of products.

The BBA has not yet named a successor.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)