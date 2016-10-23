The brown coal Hazelwood Power Station is seen reflected in water in the Latrobe Valley near Melbourne December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

PARIS French utility Engie said it had not made a decision on the future of the Hazelwood power station in Australia after a French newspaper said its board had decided to shut the coal-fired plant.

Les Echos reported on Sunday that Engie's directors had agreed the shut-down plan and were awaiting a response from partner Mitsui & Co Ltd which needs shareholder approval for the move.

No decision had been taken so far regarding the plant, Engie said in an email to Reuters. It declined to give further comments about the media report.

Environmental organizations say the plant - which has a generating capacity of 1.5 gigawatts, accounting for 5.4 percent of Australia's electricity supplies - is one of the most polluting power stations in the world.

Engie has said it was considering the closure as part of its move way from operating any coal-fired plants.

Hazelwood power station and mine are located in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, to the east of Melbourne. Engie owns 72 percent of it and Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd 28 percent.

Les Echos said, without giving the source of the information, that it would cost 1 billion euros to dismantle the station.

