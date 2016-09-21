PARIS French gas and power group Engie is not considering selling its liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities, Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Monday, the firm's CGT union said Engie was considering the future of its LNG business, which could lead to a reorganisation and maybe a sale.

"No, gas really is part of our activities ... Shipping gas to countries which today are relying on coal and which want to switch to gas, that is at the heart of our business," she told Reuters at a Le Monde newspaper seminar.

She added that the company was being forced to adjust to lower market prices.

"We are working on our supply chain because prices have fallen and therefore earnings are under pressure," she said.

