Isabelle Kocher, new Chief Exective Officer of French gas and power group Engie, attends the group shareholders general meeting in Paris, France, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French gas and power group Engie chief executive Isabelle Kocher said on Wednesday an investment decision on its nuclear newbuild projects in Britain and Turkey will not be taken anytime soon.

"There is a place for nuclear newbuild in the world, but less than before," Kocher said at a Le Monde seminar.

She said that in Europe and the U.S. there were few economies of scale in nuclear newbuild because so few new reactors are being built.

Engie has a 40 percent stake in the NuGen consortium to build three Westinghouse nuclear reactors in Cumbria, Britain. Toshiba has 60 percent in that consortium.

It is also part of a consortium to build a nuclear plant in Turkey.

