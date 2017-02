LONDON The coal-fired power plant at Rugeley in Britain has now been closed, operator Engie said on Wednesday.

The closure of the 1 gigawatt plant was announced in February as a surge in renewable energy production and cheap gas prices have effectively priced coal-fired power plants out of the market in Britain.

Late last year Britain's energy minister also announced the permanent closure of all coal-fired power plants by 2025 in a bid to lower carbon emissions from the electricity sector.

