Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Moussa Dembele completed his move from Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and said grand plans for a bright future at White Hart Lane had sold him on the switch.
The skilful Belgium midfielder will fill the void in the Spurs squad left by Luka Modric's departure for Real Madrid.
"You can see over the last few years that Spurs have played well, everybody knows it's a good team and a good club and that's why I wanted to come here," Dembele told Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"The club has plans to do lots of good things and that's why I want to be a part of it."
The 25-year-old will join up again with Belgium team mate Jan Vertonghen whom he played with as a 10-year-old.
Dembele made 74 appearances for Fulham and scored seven goals after joining the London club from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2010.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.