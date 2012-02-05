MILAN Italy's oil and gas group Eni confirmed on Sunday one of its oil pipelines in Nigeria had been attacked.

A Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta said on Sunday it had attacked an oil pipeline owned by Eni where witnesses said there was a fire late on Saturday.

"Eni confirms the incident with around 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of Eni equity oil production lost," a spokesman for the company said.

The spokesman added no more information was available at the moment.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)