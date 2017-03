The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at its San Donato Milanese headquarters near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN The board of Italian oil and gas major ENI has appointed Claudio Descalzi to replace Paolo Scaroni as chief executive, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Veteran ENI executive Descalzi was proposed as CEO of the state-controlled group by the Italian government in April.

For the time being Descalzi will also remain head of ENI's Exploration & Production Division, the company said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Toby Chopra)