MILAN Eni's (ENI.MI) operations could be hampered or halted in Kazakhstan, where it is developing the biggest oil field discovery in 40 years, by Italian prosecutors investigating international corruption.

A judicial source told Reuters on Thursday prosecutors in Milan have asked a court to place Eni's Kazakh Agip KCO unit - developing the Kashagan field - under special administration or ban the Italian oil and gas giant from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan.

The field has yet to produce its first oil but Eni believes it will be a major contributor to its projected 3 percent annual growth.

The probe comes weeks after the head of Italian defence giant Finmeccanica SIFI.MI was placed under investigation in Naples in an international and domestic bribery probe.

A court hearing to decide on possible measures requested by prosecutors against Eni, Italy's biggest listed company, will be held on May 29, the source added.

State-controlled Eni, which has been present in the central Asian country since 1992 and has sizeable stakes in the giant Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, has had a series of run-ins with the Kazakh government over projects.

After entering the Kashagan field in 2005, the Kazakh state later doubled its stake to 16.8 percent. Eni, which was operator in the field until 2008, is now in charge of exploration phase.

Last year Kazakhstan secured 10 percent of gas condensate field Karachaganak in a move that settled disputes with foreign partners, including Eni, and affirmed state influence over every large energy project in the country.

The source said a series of Eni managers were involved in the inquiry but that the group's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni was not being investigated.

One of the managers under investigation was the group's former vice president for the Kazakhstan programme Guido Michelotti, the source said.

Eni declined to comment and Michelotti could not be reached.

FLAGGED

In its 2011 financial report Eni said that Milan prosecutors had asked it in 2009 to provide documents relating to the Karachaganak plant and the Kashagan project.

Eni has said the request was part of a probe against unknown parties over alleged international graft and other crimes.

Kazakhstan is home to more than 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves. Eni has a 16.8 percent stake in the giant Kashagan field.

Other members of the Kashagan consortium, besides the Kazakh state, are Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Total (TOTF.PA), ConocoPhillips (COP.N), ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and Inpex (1605.T).

Eni also has a 32.5 percent stake in the Karachaganak oil and gas field but that will be cut to 29.25 percent on June 30 when the Kazakh oil company enters with a 10 percent stake.

At 01:30 p.m. shares in Eni were up 0.24 percent, underperforming the European Stoxx 600 oil and gas index .SXEP which was up 1 percent.

