MILAN Eni, the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya, has had close contacts with the Libyan rebels since April and is not worried about its oil contracts in the country, the group's CEO said in an interview on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Libyan rebels overran Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion, destroying symbols of a 42-year dictatorship they declared was now over.

"We met all the (rebel) group in Benghazi on April 3 and have maintained constant contact, daily I'd say, with them ... We were the first international company to meet the (National Transition) Council," Paolo Scaroni told Il Corriere della Sera.

Scaroni said he had no fears for Eni's position in Libya but added the immediate transitional phase was a cause for concern.

He said he had never had any doubts about Eni's contracts in Libya being respected. "I do not think France wants to replace us," he said.

Eni, in Libya since the 1950s, produced about 270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2010. Its oil production contracts are in force to 2042 and gas contracts to 2047.

Scaroni reiterated that all Eni's oil production facilities in Libya were shut down. "Obviously our business is to make sure that the plants don't get damaged."

Scaroni said Italy would not have a gas supply problem this winter if Libyan gas was offline. Gas supplies from Algeria and Russia were more important in this regard, he said.

"In Algeria the situation seems to us to be stable. But there seem to be more uncertainties about the situation in Tunisia, where there are 350 kilometres of pipeline," he said, adding the pipeline currently had military protection but that there was uncertainty because of a political vote in October.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Will Waterman)