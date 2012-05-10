LONDON Banks working on a multibillion euro bridge loan backing Italian oil and gas group Eni's (ENI.MI) sale of a 52.5 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam (SRG.MI) have been asked to give initial commitments by Monday, bankers said on Thursday.

Banks have received a term sheet, which outlines details of an 11 billion euro (8.7 billion pounds) syndicated bridge loan being led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa and UniCredit, and will be one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year.

Eni and Snam declined to comment.

The four lead banks are expanding the top group to around 10 banks, which have been asked to commit around 1 billion euros each, bankers said.

The loan includes a 6 billion euro, 12-month bridge loan with two six-month extension options. The rest of the loan consists of three- and five-year revolving credits and term loans, they added.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly, editing by Jane Baird)