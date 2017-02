MILAN The Chief Executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni said that the plants in Libya are in fairly good condition but warned that mines placed round them posed a problem.

"I would say (the plants) are in pretty good condition. We now have to assess the state of the fields. But there is another risk: the mines placed round the plants by the fighters of the Colonel (Gaddafi) before abandoning them to the rebels," Paolo Scaroni said in an interview in Tuesday's La Repubblica.

Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)