Oil and gas company Enquest Plc (ENQ.L) said it would spend $1 billion (625 million pounds) on at least 11 new wells in the North Sea and raised its stake in one of its oil fields.

The company, which more than doubled its full-year profit, said half of the capital expenditure would be on Alma and Galia.

The North-Sea focused company bought an additional 18.5 percent stake in West Don from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) Ltd for $34 million.

Enquest now holds 63.5 percent of West Don.

In January this year Enquest raised its stake in the Kraken oil discovery to 45 percent.

Enquest said it would look at acquisitions in the UK and overseas.

Analysts have speculated that Enquest could buy North Sea peer Ithaca Energy (IAE.L) (IAE.TO).

Chief Executive Amjad Bseisu declined to comment on the matter.

The company has "significant financial headroom to fund further organic and in-organic growth," Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said.

Enquest, which had net cash of $378.9 million, said its capital expenditure plan would be partially funded by a $900 million credit facility.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company were slightly down at 131.5 pence at 11:20 British time on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

