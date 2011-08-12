LONDON Oil firm Enquest (ENQ.L) said profits soared 145 percent in the first half of 2011 buoyed by a higher oil price and on production which jumped 35 percent from the year-earlier period.

The North Sea-focussed company posted profit before tax and net finance costs of $215.2 million (132.7 million pounds) in the first six months of the year compared to $87.8 million in the same period last year on an oil price which was 37 percent higher.

Oil output averaged 25,210 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the period, 35 percent higher than last year and putting the company on track to achieve its average export production goal of 26,500 boepd for 2011, it said.

Shares in Enquest, which have lost around a fifth of their value over the last month, closed at 108 pence on Thursday, valuing the firm at about 822.7 million pounds .

