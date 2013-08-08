LONDON The independent directors of Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L said on Thursday that a lack of alternatives and an imminent delisting meant shareholders should consider a buyout offer from its founders, despite a price they said undervalued the group.

"Given the risks and uncertainties... the independent committee has concluded that relevant ENRC shareholders should seriously consider the offer despite the independent Committee's firm view that it materially undervalues ENRC," the directors, who represent the interests of ENRC's freefloat of under 20 percent, said in a statement.

ENRC's minority shareholders have until August 28 to accept the offer of $2.65 (£1.70) in cash plus 0.23 Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) shares for each ENRC share.

