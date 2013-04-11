LONDON ENRC ENRC.L has replaced its legal adviser on two internal probes, as the Kazakh miner seeks to wrap up inquiries which have weighed on its share price and eroded its reputation with investors.

The London-listed miner has been investigating whistleblower claims of wrongdoing and fraudulent payments at its Kazakhstan operations and, separately, wrongdoing in its international operations, specifically the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ENRC's stock - which has fallen by a third in the last two months - closed on Thursday close to levels last seen at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

A report on the first probe was sent to Britain's Serious Fraud Office earlier this year, though neither its exact contents nor a response has been made public. The second probe is ongoing.

ENRC has not commented on the investigations or negotiations with the SFO over potential sanctions, but confirmed it had replaced legal firm Dechert.

Dechert's lead lawyer on the account, Neil Gerrard, advised ENRC while at his previous employer, law firm DLA Piper, which he left in 2011.

The new adviser assisting ENRC's audit committee in its investigations is Fulcrum Chambers.

"ENRC remains committed to a full and transparent investigation of its procedures and conduct," a spokeswoman said, declining to comment further.

ENRC, which has operations and projects in the former Soviet Union, Africa and Brazil, is battling to restore its reputation with investors and to revive a languishing share price.

Its shares slid more than 5 percent on Thursday after a Financial Times report said Chairman Mehmet Dalman had threatened to resign over an unspecified disagreement with company executives, reviving fears of boardroom disagreements.

Dalman, who has been on the board since ENRC's London listing in December, 2007, and chairman for just over a year, has promised shareholders transparency and improved corporate governance.

"I am committed to my job, I am committed to my team," Dalman told Reuters, dismissing talk of a boardroom fight.

"I don't have any issues with my executive team as a whole and I will continue to do my job to the best of my ability."

He said there was "no question" Chief Executive Felix Vulis also remained committed to his role.

Separately, veteran chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane resigned on Thursday. There was no immediate indication that Cochrane, whose role was in sales, marketing and logistics, had left because of disagreements with Dalman.

Dalman, whose role was bolstered by ENRC in November, is grappling with the two whistleblower probes and a corporate reputation left badly damaged by a 2011 row between the board and the miner's founding shareholders, which led to the abrupt exit of two directors.

He also faces tough negotiations with the company's owners - including founders Alexander Mashkevich, Patokh Chodiev and Alijan Ibragimov - over the need to increase ENRC's freefloat if it is to remain in the FTSE 100, under new rules introduced last year.

Asked if he was satisfied with progress on efforts to improve governance, Dalman said: "I am never satisfied".

