Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Kazak miner ENRC ENRC.L could replace its chairman by the end of the year despite backing current independent incumbent Johannes Sittard just last week, the Sunday Times reported.
The newspaper said that ENRC is planning to launch an informal search for a chairman with former BHP Billiton CEO Brian Gilbertson named among contenders to replace Sittard by the end of the year.
The FTSE 100 miner completed a long-awaited governance review last Wednesday, unexpectedly confirming both the chairman and chief executive in their roles as part of a trimmer board that it hopes will revive its underperforming shares.
The firm launched the review in June, after long-running tensions between the group's founder shareholders and some board members spilt over into a public spat that saw two well-known independent non-executive directors voted off the board.
Shares in ENRC have been battered as investors fretted over corporate governance, underperforming the market by almost 20 percent since the start of the year.
ENRC could not be reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.