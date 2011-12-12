LONDON Andrew Balgarnie, a former executive at Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L, has filed a wrongful dismissal claim in Britain's high court, after leaving the London-listed company earlier this year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper cites a person close to Balgarnie as saying his claim, seeking damages of about $1 million (641,807 pounds), is pending in Britain's high court where it has been recently filed but not yet acknowledged.

"The claim will be vigorously contested. ENRC is preparing a countersuit against Balgarnie relating to his employment," an ENRC spokeswoman told Reuters.

Balgarnie, formerly ENRC's head of human resources, business performance and transformation and a member of the executive committee, left the company in the spring of 2011 ahead of a three-month review of corporate governance that began in June, according to the story published on the FT's website.

