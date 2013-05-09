LONDON Kazakh mining group ENRC ENRC.L said severe weather in the first quarter hit both its iron ore mining and processing operations, taking the shine off better news from abroad as it ramps up its copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a trading update on Thursday, ENRC said cost inflation in the three months - a major concern for miners in Kazakhstan and elsewhere - was in line with its guidance in March, though revenues "declined slightly" as prices weakened. Net debt climbed to $5.5 billion (3.5 billion pounds).

ENRC, for whom the first quarter is seasonally the weakest, said its iron ore division, operating at below full capacity due to the poor weather, saw a 9 percent drop in the quantity of iron ore extracted. Saleable concentrate production dropped just over 24 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Sales, though, were buoyed by stockpiles.

Ferrochrome production, meanwhile, dipped in the quarter, due to maintenance at the Aksu smelter and output of saleable ferroalloys fell 2.9 percent in the first three months.

In copper, where the group is ramping up its Frontier mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, production of saleable red metal jumped, though to a still-modest 14,536 tonnes.

ENRC is facing a potential takeover offer from its trio of billionaire founders and the Kazakh government, who together already own more than half its shares. They have until May 17 to declare an intention to bid.

The board reiterated on Thursday that it had not received any proposal that could result in an offer or possible offer.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sarah Young and Alison Birrane)