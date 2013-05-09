LONDON A particularly severe Kazakh winter hit iron ore output for mining group ENRC ENRC.L in the first quarter, adding to the woes of a company facing allegations of fraud in its African and Kazakh operations.

The start of the year is typically weak for ENRC, which has the bulk of its production in Kazakhstan and Russia, but it disappointed with iron ore and ferroalloys, where production dipped below some analysts' expectations.

Temperatures in Kazakhstan fell as low as -46 Celsius, the company said, and winds were so strong that rail wagons were blown off the tracks, reducing ore extraction by 9 percent year on year and volumes of saleable concentrate of the steelmaking ingredient by 24 percent.

Sales, however, were buoyed by the company's stockpiles of iron ore and ENRC also ramped up copper production at its Frontier mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company, however, largely avoided the issue of the investigations into fraud at its African and Kazakh operations, or a potential buyout by its founding trio of billionaires - two factors that have weighed far more heavily on its shares.

Chief Executive Felix Vulis took no questions in a conference call after the result and told investors ENRC would be proved to have applied adequate procedures "when all the noise and hyperbole is stripped away".

ENRC has faced a deluge of accusations in recent weeks, but Vulis said many related to issues resolved prior to its 2007 listing.

"The board is fundamentally aware of and accepts the extra scrutiny that the company faces... as a result we have introduced compliance systems which work," he said.

He gave no news on the potential takeover offer, though he promised investors that managers would not be distracted.

Billionaires Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev and the Kazakh government, who together already own more than half its shares, have until May 17 to declare an intention to bid.

The board reiterated that it had not received any proposal that could result in an offer or possible offer.

WEAK QUARTER

Together, iron ore and ferroalloys accounted for 86 percent of the group's core profit in 2012.

Ferrochrome production dipped in the quarter, due to maintenance at the Aksu smelter and output of saleable ferroalloys fell 2.9 percent in the first three months.

Copper production jumped but was still modest at 14,536 tonnes.

ENRC said the rise in costs in the three months - a major concern for miners in developing economies like Kazakhstan where economic growth and inflation has been relatively high - was in line with its guidance in March, though revenues "declined slightly" as prices weakened. Net debt climbed to $5.5 billion.

ENRC shares were down 2 percent at 1045 BST at 298.2 pence, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the UK-listed sector.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Patrick Graham)