LONDON The new chairman of ENRC ENRC.L, which came under pressure over perceived governance failings last year, said on Wednesday it would continue reviewing its board, as the Kazakh miner reported 2011 profit at the lower end of analysts' expectations.

The London-listed miner was hit by a corporate governance storm last year, when the controversial 2010 purchase of an expropriated Congolese asset was followed months later by a boardroom spat that pitted the founding shareholders against some key directors.

It replaced its chairman with veteran banker Mehmet Dalman, already senior independent director on the board, in February.

Dalman, in his first official address to investors, said the group could not afford to "stand still" on corporate governance and continued to review board composition in order to "progressively refresh" it.

"I will lead this effort and I will be in a position to report back to you on our progress in the not too distant future," Dalman said in the statement.

The miner reported a 7 percent increase in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011 to $3.41 billion (2.14 billion pounds), just shy of analysts' consensus expectations of closer to $3.5 billion (2.2 billion pounds).

Higher prices helped offset the impact of rising costs, but the miner reported a 24 percent increase in total costs and a dip in its EBITDA margin to 44.3 percent from 48.4 percent.

The miner said last month that it saw a drop in output from its ferroalloys and iron ore divisions after unscheduled repairs at both units in the fourth quarter.

