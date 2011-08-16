LONDON Strong metals prices are expected to lift UK-listed miner ENRC's ENRC.L first-half profit more than 20 percent on Wednesday, as investors watch for news of progress on a keenly awaited corporate governance review.

ENRC, whose image has been tarnished by the controversial purchase of an asset the Congolese government expropriated from Canadian miner First Quantum (FM.TO) last year and a very public boardroom spat, announced the three-month review in June.

Analysts said they hoped for an update on how it was progressing, particularly on changes among top management.

"It is really the tone (of comment) on progress on the board restructuring that will matter, overriding results," analyst Gavin Wood at Arbuthnot said. "If they make no comment or extend the period of consultation, that indicates there are some difficulties, and would be negative."

Wood said a positive shift on the governance overhaul could generate fresh interest in the stock, which has fallen by more than a quarter since the start of June, underperforming a mining sector battered in recent weeks by global demand concerns.

The miner, however, will be concentrating on profit from its core operations, including ferrochrome, and on the value of assets acquired over the past two years. Analysts and investors have been looking for news on progress in Brazil, where ENRC aims to become a leading iron ore producer by 2016.

ENRC is one of the world's biggest producers of ferrochrome, a key ingredient in stainless steel, and said this month that output ticked higher in the second quarter. Ferroalloys accounted for 48 percent of operating profit last year.

JP Morgan has estimated ENRC's operating profit will come in at around $1.5 billion (912 million pounds), up more than 20 percent from the same period last year, on the back of a 25 percent rise in revenue.

Earnings per share were seen up 17 percent at $0.81.

Escalating costs -- from rising wages to energy -- have blunted the positive effect of robust metals prices across the industry in the first half of 2011, with majors including Rio Tinto (RIO.L) missing expectations as a result.

Costs are also likely to be a top concern at ENRC, as the Kazakh miner warned in May that it was facing cost pressures and forecast the increase in the annualised unit cost of sales would be at the top end of its 15-20 percent guidance.

Also reporting on Wednesday is coal miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, the venture initially listed last year by billionaire financier Nat Rothschild as acquisition vehicle Vallar.

In its first interim results since the group listed under its new name in June -- giving Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie family a foothold in London -- analysts will be focussing on output growth and outlook, but also on Bumi's plans for acquisitions beyond Indonesia and outside its coal focus.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)